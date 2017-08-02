× Best-selling author Scott Spencer: “You can’t expect the reader to care more about the characters than you do”

Author and two-time National Book Award finalist Scott Spencer joins Justin to discuss his latest novel, “River Under the Road.” Scott talks about growing up on the South Side of Chicago, coming back to the city a few times a year, the importance of getting the “place” right, why he chose to use four main characters in this novel, telling a story around specific events, what draws him to the fine line between regularity and chaos, how age has helped him with his writing , the relationship he has with his work once it is finished, if he considers himself an author first and foremost and his event tomorrow night at Bookends & Beginnings.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio