× American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk

Let’s walk together to raise awareness and research dollars to defeat lung cancer.

Join the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk and help make a difference in lives that desperately need it. The LUNG FORCE Walk is presented by Northwestern Medicine and is September 24 at McDonald’s Hamburger University in Oak Brook (2715 Jorie Boulevard) at 10am. Form a team, register as an individual or participate virtually. Together we are a force to be reckoned with.

We walk because lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women. Anyone can get it – if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer and it’s on the rise in women. And more than 32 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD and other lung diseases.

Now is the time to raise our voices against lung cancer – and for lung health.

Register to walk today! Join us on September 24 for the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk.