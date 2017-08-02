× Acclaimed Chicago restaurateurs Donnie Madia and Paul Kahan reflect on 20 years of culinary excellence

One Off Hospitality partner Donnie Madia and One Off Hospitality executive chef and partner Paul Kahan, two of Chicago’s most highly acclaimed restaurateurs, join Justin to talk about their amazing careers, the impressive restaurant empire that they have created, being trailblazers in the industry, what the Chicago culinary scene was like back when they started in the late 90’s, the importance of combining dining and design, the incredible growth of the Chicago dining scene, the challenge of maintaining exceptional service, living in a chef-obsessed world because of television and the upcoming culinary event benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio