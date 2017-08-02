× 20,000 homes planned for huge vacant U.S. Steel site as new buyer emerges

SOUTH CHICAGO — U.S. Steel has reached a deal to sell the 440-acre South Works site along the city’s south lakefront, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced.

Emerald Living will buy the land with views of the Chicago skyline from U.S. Steel and build a mixed-use development that will include up to 20,000 housing units, Emanuel said.

The partnership, which brings together the WELink Group of Hong Kong and Barcelona Housing Systems of Barcelona to build environmentally friendly modular housing, now starts a five-month review of the site and terms of the deal before final closing.

