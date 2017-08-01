× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/1/17: Anthony Scaramucci, John McCain, & Millionaire Millennials

Another record breaking Dow Jones spike wasn’t as surprising as the Anthony Scaramucci’s short run in the White House to Jon Najarian, but that’s what he and Steve discussed kicking off the Wintrust Business Lunch. Andrew Herrmann then detailed a story about some family troubles with two sandwich restaurants on the southside, Suzanne Muchin broke down the gender roles in last week’s health care bill vote, and Nancy Doyle told Steve about how millennials are able to save a million dollars (it’s easier than you think).