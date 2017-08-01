× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/29/17: Nelson Schwartz, Greg Trotter, Vivek Wadhwa, Danny Ecker

Amy discusses Foxconn’s upcoming move to Wisconsin with Nelson Schwartz from the New York Times. Chicago Tribune’s Greg Trotter updates us on the soda tax. Author and researcher Vivek Wadhwa explains the future of “gene editing.” Later, Danny Ecker from Crain’s Chicago Business talks Amy through an investigation of city funds (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170721/ISSUE01/170729970/how-city-power-players-diverted-millions-in-blight-fighting-tif-cash-to-navy-pier).