Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli leaves the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday, July 31, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jurors finished their first day of deliberations in the federal securities fraud trial of Shkreli without reaching a verdict. They are expected back on Tuesday to continue deliberating on the charges he faces. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Washington Post White Collar Crime Reporter Renae Merle on Martin Shkreli: The trial was theatrical
Renae Merle has been reporting on the trial of Martin Shkreli, a.k.a. Pharma Bro, which the jury is currently deliberating. She describes the attorney’s demeanor, and even Martin Shkreli’s strange overall behavior as a professional, including the flip-flops he wears to meet investors.