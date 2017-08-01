× The Opening Bell 8/01/17: The Elephant in The Room for Venture Capitalism…

If you’ve been noticing a drop in the amount in your paycheck, that is the 32% Illinois income tax hike hard at work. Steve reminded listeners about the change for Illinois residents with the help of Martin Wojtulewicz (Founder of CPA Advisors Group). Steve then turned to where there is plenty of money, the world of venture capitalism. Clare O’Connor (Staff Writer at Forbes) detailed how VC firms are four times more likely to fund all male startups than those with even one woman leader.