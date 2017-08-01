× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: Female Filmmakers Night

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival, Kendall Goldberg, Director of the short film “When Jeff Tried to Save the World”, and Wendy Jo Carlton, Director of the short film “Sister Jesus”. They talk about the festivals Female Filmmakers Night, women in film, and much more.

