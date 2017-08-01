× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.01.17: Steve Bartman, TIME and Trump, Pharma Bro, Soda tax

Today is the eve of the soda tax beginning in Cook County. John speaks with Chicago Tribune Business Reporter Greg Trotter, who tells us which of our favorite sweet drinks will be higher in cost starting tomorrow. Steve Bartman Attorney Frank Murtha joins John to share where Steve stands today, after news broke that he would be rewarded with a Cubs ring by the Ricketts Family. WGN Radio News Reporter Dometi Pongo reports live from Round Lake, on flooding that has plagued many homes in the area. Time magazine staff writer Joel Stein tells us why he really wants President Trump to insult him. And finally, Washington Post White Collar Crime Reporter Renae Merle joins John to give an update on the Martin Shkreli, or “Pharma Bro,” case.