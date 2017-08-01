× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-1-17

We have another incredible show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky about her career and growing the brand, tattoo artist Van Johnson of the VH-1 show “Black Ink Crew Chicago,” tells us about his life in reality television, comedian Dwayne Kennedy chats about his great career and week of shows at Zanies in Old Town, we introduce you to the great Louisville-based rock band White Reaper before their show at Lollapalooza this weekend and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

