× The Carry Out 8-1-17: “Isn’t it great that after the budget we went three days without chaos in Springfield?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasting the media, a stunning new lawsuit filed against FOX News, Governor Rauner vetoing the school funding bill, Cook County getting ready to implement the soda tax, violence in Chicago continuing to rise, the Cubs taking on Arizona at Wrigley, the White Sox receiving some positive injury news about highly touted prospect Yoan Moncada, the Bears preparing for their first preseason game and the CTA announcing they will dress up some cars as the Wienermobile through September.

