#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Facebook robots are out to get us!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Facebook shutting down AI robots after they started their own language, Apple discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and Nano, a new iOS update, a leak about the latest iPhone, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.