Warning: Listening to this podcast may make you thirsty.

Bill Hurley, founder of Empirical Brewery helps us out with definitions, like craft breweries and micro-brews, and even a surprising aspect of what’s really an import. You won’t believe who owns some of America’s great legacy breweries.

We talk about taste – and different types of beers, and what Empirical Brewery’s mission is (aside to quench thirst).

Also, why Empirical Brewery loves cats.