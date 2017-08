× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.01.17: Bye Mooch!

It’s Tuesday and Abigail Grace has bid farewell to the Mooch and everything is right with the world. Friend of the show, Bill Gibbs, stopped by the studio to talk about concussions and CTE. Lissa Druss breaks down Americans’ confidence in media. Senator Dick Durbin discusses healthcare and John McCain’s historic vote while Bridget Gainer updates us on the soda tax and which rodents her puppy is eating.