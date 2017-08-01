× Solving the problem of concussions: ‘If you can, prevent repetitive head trauma’

William T. Gibbs, Partner Corboy & Demetrio, joined The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the realities of CTE, concussions and the future of impact sports. We now know that repetitive head trauma will have consequences. The science on long-term brain trauma is forcing us to consider the decisions we are making when entering into impact sports. The registration deadline for the NFL concussion settlement is August, 7th. You can register HERE.