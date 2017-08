× Sen. Durbin on McCain’s historic vote: ‘Witness to something you will never forget’

Senator Dick Durbin joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the issue of healthcare and how the President’s plan to let Obamacare fail isn’t a realistic plan nor is it fair to most Americans. Durbin also mentions the exit of Anthony Scaramucci, stating ‘he had no business in public let alone in a public leadership position.’