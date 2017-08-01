× Lollapalooza band to know: White Reaper

Tony Esposito, vocalist and guitar player for the Louisville-based indie-rock band White Reaper, joins Justin to talk about playing in Chicago, reacting off the mood of a crowd, what attracted to him the rock and roll sound of the late ’70’s, the evolution of their sound, always wanting to create something new, their latest record, “The World’s Best American Band” and their upcoming sets at Lincoln Hall and Lollapalooza.

