Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky is bringing Kefir into the mainstream

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky about inheriting the company when she was only 27 years old, the tremendous amount of growth the company has gone through since she took over, her dream to take the company global, the health benefits of Kefir, the challenges of marketing the product, how people’s flavor profiles are changing, the importance of having access to healthy foods, what she learned about growing a company, Lifeway’s effort to engage the community, the presence the company is making at Lollapalooza this weekend and what makes Lifeway Foods a Chicago company.

