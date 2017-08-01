Goodbuy Girl goes back-to-school shopping

Posted 10:00 AM, August 1, 2017

It’s back-to-school shopping season. As Judy Pielach, the Goodbuy Girl, finds at the Lombard Goodwill Store, from books to supplies to clothes and shoes to furniture for a dorm room, if you’ve got a student, Goodwill is the place to go.