Funny Gal Julia Fowler dishes on her YouTube hit, The Southern Women Channel

Posted 2:00 AM, August 1, 2017, by

The Dinner Party

Over a little southern fruit crisp and some bourbon, good ol’ gal Julia Fowler and I dish about her YouTube hit, The Southern Women Channel, clogging and Broadway. Grab a drink and listen in!

