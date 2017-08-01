× Soccer star Tony Meola: MLS All-Star Game

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the great Tony Meola! They talk about the upcoming MLS All-Star Game tomorrow at Soldier Field, his legendary championship game against the Chicago Fire, the best players he’s ever played against, his partnership with Allstate, his love of rock music, and much more.

