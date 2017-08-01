× Comedian Dwayne Kennedy: “Chicago is a great place to get good, it’s not a place to get famous”

Longtime Chicago comedian Dwayne Kennedy joins Justin to talk about his great career, starting out at open mic nights at Zanies during the 80’s, how much being a comedian is a mental game, being considered a comic’s comic, how comedy audiences are becoming more sensitive, if he has to change the approach to his craft because of comedic sensibilities changing, the thriving Chicago comedy scene, the influential black comedy scene in Chicago and his shows this week at Zanies in Old Town.

