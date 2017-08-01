× City slaps fines on businesses for putting signs on windows without permits

WICKER PARK — A number of neighborhood small business owners are complaining that the city is overzealously policing sign permits, saying they’ve had to pay thousands of dollars in fines for words painted on their shop windows.

“It just seems unfair to make you get a permit for every window panel,” said Scott Toth, owner of Craft Pizza at 1252 N. Damen Ave.

Toth, who has been ticketed four times, hired a lawyer and appeared in court twice about the matter. He said he decided to remove the signs in all four windows and pay a $1,000 fine that had been reduced with the help of his attorney.