Sodas and energy drink are stacked and line the shelves in a grocery store Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers scrambling to find money to fix Illinois' multibillion dollar deficit are looking to sugary drinks as one potential source of revenue. Taxing distributors of sodas, energy drinks and other sugary beverages was among the revenue-generating ideas a group of lawmakers proposed to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and other legislative leaders last week. They're trying to end a nearly yearlong impasse that's left the state without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Chicago Tribune Business Reporter Greg Trotter on what sweet drinks will be taxed
It is the eve of the new soda tax in Cook County. Chicago Tribune Business Reporter Greg Trotter explains some of the discrepancies of the soda tax, including the types of sweet beverages in question.