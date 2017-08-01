× Blank Ink Crew Chicago star Van Johnson: “You won’t be a great tattoo artist if you aren’t a great regular artist”

9Mag Tattoo artist and the star of the VH-1 reality show, “Black Ink Crew Chicago,” Van Johnson joins Justin to talk about his life, what it’s like doing a reality show, how he started his tattoo career, the skill that goes into being a tattoo artist, what he had to learn about being a tattoo artist, how his experience in prison changed him, the time constraints of being a reality television star, the passion he has for tattoo art, when tattoo art first became a phenomenon, the importance of the placement of a tattoo, the next tattoo he is going to get and what he plans to do next professionally.

