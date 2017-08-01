Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-01-17

Bill and Wendy

Today’s guests include former MLS star, Tony Meola, and the minds behind the Midwest Independent Film Festival. Bill and Wendy talk soccer, the upcoming MLS Allstar game, a woman who got a boa constrictor wrapped around her head, and much more.

 

 

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.