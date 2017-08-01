× Allstate Kid of the Week: Amy, Amber, and Logan H.

Amy and Amber, twin sisters, and their four older biological siblings were separated in foster care for over five years. Between them, in those five years, they lived in over 40 different foster homes. In their moves, they often lost their belongings. Along with their brother Logan, they joined together to solve the injustice of the hardships teenagers in the foster care system face. They address the lack of self-image and confidence in teens in foster care by providing new/gently-worn, trendy clothing and speaking at public events to spread awareness. Way to go, guys!