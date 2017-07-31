× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/31/17: Solar Cooking, Federal Bar Association, & Twitter Dating

Changing the way people cook food can be a challenge, but that’s exactly what Sun Buckets is trying to do and impact 40% of the world. Steve chatted about this University of Illinois startup with Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan. Steve then discussed the world of law with Judge Michael Newman and Maria Vathis about getting young kids involved with the Federal Bar Association, and Randi Shaffer dished the latest from the world of social media including a dating site for verified twitter users.