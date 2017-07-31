× WGN Radio Theater #202: Murder at Midnight, Tales of the Texas Rangers & The Halls of Ivy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 30, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Murder at Midnight: The House Where Death Lived.” Guest Starring: Berry Kroeger; (06-13-47). Next we have: “Tales of the Texas Rangers: Dead or Alive.” Guest Starring Joel McCrea; (09-09-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Halls of Ivy: Stolen First Edition Book.” Guest Starring: Colmans; (06-14-50).

