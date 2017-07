Andrea Darlas goes under the big top for a behind-the-scenes look at Cirque Du Soleil’s traveling show, “Luzia.” The show’s incredibly talented performers take a moment to explain what kind of preparation a show of this magnitude requires, while giving WGN Radio’s cameras a glimpse of one of their rehearsals. Cirque Du Soleil has pitched their massive circus tent in the United Center parking lot, where “Luzia” will run until September.

Show footage courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil.