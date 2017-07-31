× The Opening Bell 7/31/17: How Confident is The World About the 2nd Half of 2017?

Food waste in America is a huge problem due to the spoiling of goods, and that leads to loosing a lot of money. Steve and Aiden Mouat (CEO of Hazel Technologies) talked about the product his company has created to help keep food fresh up to four times longer than traditional methods. Steve then turned to CNBC discussing with Editor John Harwood about how the global confidence has greatly changed since the Trump administration entered the White House and what the rest of the year might entail.