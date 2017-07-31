× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.31.17: Steve Bartman Cubs ring, Scaramucci is dismissed, CTE

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is dismissed only 10 days after taking an offer for the position, and about two weeks before his start date. ABC News Capitol Hill Reporter Serena Marshall and Chicago Tribune Political Analyst Rick Pearson join John to dissect the strange situation. Listeners tell us how they feel about Steve Bartman’s reward of a Cubs ring 14 years after nearly catching the ball out of bounds in playoffs. And, our friend David reports live from the Iron Throne on Michigan Avenue.