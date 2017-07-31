× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Top 10 tweets of July

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Eric’s theme song, the top 10 tweets from the month of July, Anthony Scaramucci’s previous comments on President Trump, the coming “sweetened beverage tax”, and more.

