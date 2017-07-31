× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-31-17

We have another jam-packed show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy go head to head debating the top national political stories making news this week, SNL’s Kyle Mooney and Dave McCary tell us about their new film, “Brigsby Bear,” WGN’s Sam Panayotovich breaks down all of the MLB trade deadline action, the Philadelphia-based indie rock group The Districts talk about their set at Lollapalooza and we end the show in Studio 435 with live music courtesy of the brilliant local hip hop artist Kweku Collins!

