× The Carry Out 7-31-17: “So if you are counting at home that is Priebus on Friday, Scaramucci today, add that to Spicer, Comey and Flynn and you have yourself season 1 of the Political Apprentice”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Washington Post reporting that President Trump dictated his son’s misleading statement on the meeting with a Russian lawyer, Anthony Scaramucci being removed from his position as White House Communications Director, Governor Rauner receiving a school formula bill, Los Angeles getting the 2028 Summer Olympics, 17 party bus companies shutting down in Chicago, a Spirit Airlines flight being delayed because a passenger got naked on the plane, Chicago Cubs and White Sox making some last minute trades before the MLB deadline, the Bears suffering from the injury bug early in training camp and the Cubs announcing that Steve Bartman will receive a World Series ring.

