× The Beat Full Show (7/30/17): Sox keep dealing, Cubs surging post-break

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Rick Hahn continues stockpiling prospects by dealing Melky Cabrera to Kansas City and Clint Scoles of BP Kansas City breaks down the upside of youngsters AJ Puckett and Andre Davis; former Bears DE Corey Wootton joins the show to talk transitioning into his Big Ten Network gig and his thoughts on the Bears heading into year three of the Pace/Fox regime; the Cubs are 13-3 since the All Star Break but Joe Maddon is concerned about their lofty K rates; Hoge’s Headlines finds NJ governor Chris Christie at Miller Park for Cubs/Brewers; we hear from Bears defensive coaches Jay Rodgers and Glenn Pires, who are feeling good about the unit heading into camp, and more.