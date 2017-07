× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.31.17: You S***

What a weekend! There is no better place in the summer than Chicago. Deputy Governor, Leslie Munger, jumped on with us to talk further about the state budget and where the money is. Ryan Nobles is as busy as ever following the action in the White House. Dr. Kevin Most talks about the new CTE study. Adam Hoge checks in from Bourbonnais and Patti Vasquez talks Springfield in-studio.