SNL star Kyle Mooney on his new film 'Brigsby Bear": "We just wanted to make something that was decent and had a decent story and could hold up as its own thing"

Saturday Night Live star Kyle Mooney and SNL writer and director Dave McCary join Justin to discuss their new film, “Brigsby Bear.” Kyle and Dave talk about where the idea for the film comes from, the process of getting “Brigsby Bear” to the big screen, the advantages of making a film with someone you know so well, how much improv was used in the film, the challenge of playing a character who doesn’t have real world experiences, why they gravitate towards sincere, honest and earnest characters, how they went from making sketch comedy to making an independent film and searching for other creative outlets outside of Saturday Night Live.

