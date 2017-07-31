× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “One of the main problems that President Trump has is his inability to tell the truth”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top political stories making news this week including Anthony Scaramucci being removed from his role as White House Communications Director, the Washington Post report on Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, last week’s vote on healthcare and what we can expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

