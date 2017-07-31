× No Coast Cinema Ep. 11 | Cult Cinema

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome back John Davies of Sinema Obscura to tackle the surprisingly complicated topic of “cult” cinema.

There are plenty of movies out there with massive cult followings: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Big Lebowski and Donnie Darko are some of the most beloved out there among hundreds of others. But what makes a film a “cult” film? Can you make a cult film intentionally? What is the quintessential cult film? The No Coast crew seeks the answers.

As ever, Tom and Conor also take a look at the biggest stories in the industry, including the controversy surrounding “Dunkirk” and its failure to depict the contributions of Indian soldiers.

Follow No Coast Cinema on Facebook.