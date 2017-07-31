× Lollapalooza band to know: The Districts

Braden Lawrence from the Philadelphia-based indie rock band The Districts joins Justin to talk about playing in Chicago, their forthcoming record, “Popular Manipulations,” how making the new record differed from the making of their last two records, the advantage of playing in a band with friends, the importance of having other creative outlets, being on a highly respected label, the fertile Philadelphia rock scene and their shows this week at The Vic and Lollapalooza.

