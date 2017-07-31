× Live from Studio 435: Kweku Collins

The great local hip hop artist Kweku Collins joins Justin to talk about the current local hip scene, the success of his most recent record, “Nat Love,” some of the other creative things that he would like to try, being considered an artist from Evanston, the importance of “place” in his sound, how he’s evolved as an artist, the importance of having a collective group of supportive artists, always thriving to do better and his upcoming set at Lollapalooza. Kweku also performs a few songs including “Stupid Roses,” “Ghost” and “Lucky Ones.”

