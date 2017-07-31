× Good movies are in the eye of the beholder

Has there been a movie that was rated poorly by critics but when you saw it, it wasn’t that bad? Contributing Editor at Fandango.com and Managing Editor at Movies.com Erik Davis joins me to explain the criteria critics use to rate movies & how you as a fan should go about choosing your movies. Erik also talks about movies that are centered on villains & the casting of the new three stooges. Bonus: Erik talks about movies to lookout for in the month of August.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine