× “Elton Jim” checks out The Rolling Stones’ “Exhibitionism,” display and ponders how rock is aging, and he also tries to understand how someone DOESN’T watch “Game Of Thrones…SHAME!!

In this 63rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano attends the elaborate Rolling Stones’ retrospective, “Exhibitionism,” and he and Mick Kayler discuss the band’s place in history and how rock music and its icons are coping with the aging process. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim tries to understand show a pop culture maven like Emily Armanetti can NOT watch “Game Of Thrones” and tries to offer legitimate and funny reasons why she should.