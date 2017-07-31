× Did the Cubs do enough at the trade deadline to make another World Series run?

WGN‘s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to talk about the deals that the White Sox and Cubs made at the MLB trade deadline and to also break down the injury suffered by Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada during tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Oh, and Steve Bartman is getting a World Series ring for some reason.

