City crews have swept 116K miles of streets this year, officials say

A Chicago street sweeper waits for street cleaning to begin at 9 AM last summer on Wilson Ave. in Uptown. (The Expired Meter.com / via DNAinfo)

SOUTH CHICAGO — Chicago’s streets and alleys have been looking a bit spiffier than usual, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday.

After hitting the city’s streets in earnest starting April 1 — sending motorists scrambling to make sure their car isn’t set to get hit with a $60 fine — the sweepers have cleaned 116,000 miles of Chicago streets, avenues and boulevards in 2017.

City officials said that milestone is 7 percent more than last year, thanks to more efficient crews and a milder winter.

