× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-31-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy get into Steve Bartman being offered his own championship ring by the Chicago Cubs, all the flooding in the Fox River area, the death of Patti Deutsch, the Smurfs, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.