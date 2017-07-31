In this July 28, 2017 photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, for a speech by President Donald Trump on the street gang MS-13. Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
ABC News Capitol Hill Reporter Serena Marshall: Scaramucci “Took a lot of the media oxygen up” with his tweets, stood his ground
ABC News Capitol Hill Reporter Serena Marshall tells John what question we should be asking, now that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been dismissed, before even having started his job. She tells John why General John Kelly is a potential reason for Scaramucci’s dismissal, considering that President Trump seems to have liked Scaramucci.