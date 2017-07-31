× ABC News Capitol Hill Reporter Serena Marshall: Scaramucci “Took a lot of the media oxygen up” with his tweets, stood his ground

ABC News Capitol Hill Reporter Serena Marshall tells John what question we should be asking, now that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been dismissed, before even having started his job. She tells John why General John Kelly is a potential reason for Scaramucci’s dismissal, considering that President Trump seems to have liked Scaramucci.