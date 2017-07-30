× WGN Radio Theater #201: Six Shooter, Dangerous Assignment & The Aldrich Family

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 29, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Six Shooter: Gabriel Starbuck.” Guest Starring James Stewart; (11-22-53). Next we have: “Dangerous Assignment: Paris: Spy Ring.” Guest Starring: B. Donlevy; (04-08-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Aldrich Family: Spelling Bee.” Guest Starring: Bobby Ellis; (10-26-52).

